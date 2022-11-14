Two books related to sports launched

PESHAWAR: Two books related to sports written by senior journalist Amjad Aziz Malik have been launched in the provincial capital.

The city of flowers, Peshawar, got the honour of becoming the first city in the world to have a place selected for the launching of the first book titled “Football in Desert” at the Qatar World Cup.

KP Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, former captain of Pakistan’s National football team Gohar Zaman, former police chief Malik Naveed Khan and president of the Asian Sports Journalists Federation Hee Don Jung, who launched the book.

The book was termed a step in the right direction because of the enthusiasm and commitment shown by the government of Qatar and the people of Qatar welcoming the fans of the football world.

The minister called the publication an example of friendship between Pakistan and Qatar and said that the game of football is also very popular in Pakistan and holding the World Cup2022 for the first time in the Middle East is an honour for Asia. He hoped the book on the World Cup would be the centre of attention of football fans apart from sports journalists.

“It is a proud moment for me to be the first Pakistani to pay homage to the people of Qatar for taking the honour of hosting the prestigious Football World Cup2022 in a way it is among the best ones organized through the most modern way as for the development of modern-day Stadia, equipped with all facilities,” Amjad Aziz Malik said about the book whose publication tally has reached 17.

Amjad Aziz Malik’s second book is titled “Khushbu Ka Safar” (The journey of fragrance) which is about the performance of Sports Trust named after Malik Saad Shaheed. The author has recorded how sports activities overcome the fear of terrorism among youngsters.

The book spanning 145 pages covers 15 years of promotion of sports and the welfare of athletes across the province and in the tribal areas. As many as 50 photographs are a part of the publication. Executive Committee Member of World Sports Journalists Federation (AIPs) Emanuel Fantaneanu, Former IG police KP Malik Naveed Khan, former football team captain Imran Niazi, Syed Akhtar Ali Shah and Senior Vice President of Pakistan Sports Writers Federation Zahid Farooq Malik launched the book.