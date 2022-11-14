141 more dengue cases reported in KP

PESHAWAR: Around 141 more people were infected by the dengue virus all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,

while there the measures

for dengue control by the authorities are inadequate

so far.

An official of the Health Department here said on Sunday that the numbers of people affected by the dengue in the province had increased to 2,181. Peshawar reported the maximum number of cases, ie 84 cases, in a single day and the total number of cases reached 8,917 in the provincial capital.

About the situation in other districts of the province, he said, 10 dengue cases were reported from Mardan where the total number reached 3,923, seven new cases from Abbottabad, 19 from Bannu and 16 from Swabi.

He disclosed that during the last 24 hours, seven more patients were hospitalised and now a total of 40 dengue virus patients were being treated in different hospitals.

So far, he said, 18 people died of dengue in the province this year.

It merits a mention here that there have been

very little measures for dengue control. Locals demanded authorities to conduct fumigation and other measures.

Also, the numbers of cases are much higher than reported by the KP government authorities as there are many dengue patients who get themselves treated via private clinics, which is

why those cases are not

registered with the authorities.