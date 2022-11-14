PTI pushing KP to bankruptcy: QWP

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial vice-chairperson Faiza Rasheed on Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had pushed the province towards the brink of bankruptcy.

In a statement, she said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was facing financial problems due to the incompetence of the PTI government. She said that the PTI had been ruling the province for nine years so it was unfair to blame the incumbent federal government for the prevailing mess. She said that until recently the PTI was in power at the centre, so how could it blame the incumbent federal government for the problems the province was now facing. The QWP leader said that the PTI was presenting lame excuses to hide its incompetence. She said that Imran Niazi was bent on creating anarchy in the country after his ouster from power.