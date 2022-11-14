Work on degree college in Torghar to begin soon: MPA

MANSEHRA: The Torghar District Development Advisory Committee chairman MPA Laiq Mohammad Khan on Sunday said that the construction work on the degree college would soon be started.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved funds for the first-ever degree college in the district, and execution of the educational project will soon be inaugurated,” he told a grand jirga, which was attended among others by the elders of five main tribes.

He said that it was happening for the first time that such development projects were approved, which might change the lives of the locals and put the district on the way to prosperity and development.

“The work on the mega Brando Bridge for which the funds of Rs8 billion were approved in August this year would soon be inaugurated,” Khan added.