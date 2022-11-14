AKHS wins silver at IHF Awards 2022

DUBAI: Aga Khan Health Service, Pakistan, an agency of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) has won the Silver award in the Ashikaga-Nikken Excellence award category for Green Hospitals at the International Hospital Federation (IHF) Awards 2022.

The IHF Awards were launched in 2015 and are recognised around the world as the premier awards programme to honour hospitals and healthcare organisations. Aga Khan Health Service, Pakistan was presented with the Silver award during a special awards ceremony at the 45th IHF World Hospital Congress in Dubai, UAE, for the steps they have taken and have committed to taking to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

The World Health Organisation estimates health operations to be responsible for approximately 4 percent of a nation’s carbon emissions. According to conservative estimates, health systems in low- and middle-income countries may contribute between 3-5 percent of their countries’ greenhouse gas emissions. Keeping this in mind AKDN has made it a priority to reduce their carbon footprint across the globe. Aga Khan Health Service, Pakistan shares the commitment of AKDN to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030, and is leading the climate agenda across its 113 health facilities throughout the country.

In Pakistan, waste volumes and emissions have been controlled at health facilities operated by Aga Khan Health Service, Pakistan up to 60 percent.

Commenting on the importance of reducing harmful emissions, Nadeem Abbas, CEO, Aga Khan Health Service, Pakistan, said: “We have all seen first-hand how, over the past few years, climate change has affected Pakistan. In the aftermath of the recent floods, the conversation has been dominated by climate change and rightfully so. Aga Khan Health Service, Pakistan is committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2030. We will continue to work closely with the government and our partners to amplify the impact of these climate-smart actions.”