PPP MPA’s son nominated in woman’s murder case

KARACHI: A son of Pakistan Peoples Party MPA has been nominated in a murder case registered at Police Station Talhar, district Badin, on the charges of killing a 30-year- old woman and injuring other family members.

Mir Imran Ali Talpur, the son of PPP elected member of provincial assembly (MPA) from Talhar area of Badin, Mir Allah Bux Talpur, was among those 14 persons who, according to the First Information Report (FIR), had opened fire on a peasant family with lethal weapons near Talhar town and killed Nazia Machhi 30, and injured two others.

After the incident, relatives as well as workers of different political parties including Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf, Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT), Sindh United Party, Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party, JUI-F and others staged demonstrations at various points of Talhar town on Sunday and demanded immediate arrest of the influential people involved in the incident.

The traders on the joint of political parties call observed the complete shutdown to show their sympathies with the agrieved family members. The protesters talking to the media persons said that sons as well as their aides of PPP MPA Mir Allah Bux Talpur had not only been hurling threats to peasant family of Nazia. They said that Imran Talpur wanted to occupy a piece of land under the family’s occupation.

SSP Badin Shahnawaz Chachar told The News that immediate directions were conveyed to the concerned SHO to register FIR. A FIR against 16 persons including Mir Imran Talpur, Imran Khowaja, Wasim Raha Khaowaja and others under 302, 324, 337F, 337-A, 504 and other relevent sections of Pakistan Penal Code was registered on the complaint of one Manthar Ali. The police during the raids at the hideout of PPP leaders arrested nine armed men including Urz Mohammad, Amir, Bhoro Lanjwani, Mushtaq Ahmed, Mir Hassan and others with unlicisened weapons. While, Sawal Machhi, who was critically injured was shifted to Civil Hospital Hyderabad. Despite the repeated attempts PPP MPA Mir Allah Bux Talpur couldn’t be contacted for his version. Whereas, many PPP leaders strongly condemned the incident.