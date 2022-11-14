Sikh yatrees visit Gurdwara Sahib in Kartarpur

LAHORE: Indian Sikh yatrees in Pakistan to attend the 553th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib, visited Gurdwara Kartarpur Narowal on Sunday and performed their rituals.

Narowal Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shahrukh Niazi, DPO Imran Razaq and Sardar Inderjit Singh member of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) received the yatrees. A documentary was also shown to the yatrees on the construction of Gurdwara Sahib. On the occasion, Sikh pilgrims said: “We received a lot of love in Pakistan. The Pakistan government made best accommodation, food security arrangements for us.”