PTI’s long march: Cabinet Committee takes notice of fireworks

LAHORE: Punjab Cabinet Committee on Law and Order has taken strict notice of the fireworks at some places during the long march of PTI and directed that this practice should be prevented in future.

The meeting of the committee was held on Sunday at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja. Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Acting Inspector General Police and other officers participated through video link.

In the meeting, the overall law and order situation of the province and the security of ongoing long march were reviewed in detail. The meeting was told that one leg of the long march was going on GT Road and the other was moving in Faisalabad Division.

Basharat Raja expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements. Acting IG Punjab directed the DPOs concerned to make satisfactory food arrangements for the police personnel on duty. On the report of the Additional IG CDT, the committee decided to stop the movement of non-related persons, including carriages within the long march. Provincial Minister Basharat Raja said that the date and plan for the arrival of the long march in Rawalpindi would be determined ahead of time. “PTI leadership will be contacted and final decision on the plan would be taken accordingly”, concluded the chair.

Aslam for Early polls: Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said Pakistan is going through a serious economic crisis. Exports, remittances, foreign exchange are at historic low. Food prices are skyrocketing. The only solution to this mismanagement is immediate elections. Shehbaz Sharif, who stole millions of pounds from the aid of flood victims, has been badly caught in the Daily Mail London. The minister expressed these views in one of his messages criticising the Sharif family and PDM on Sunday. He said the Sharif family has always been a cause of disrepute for Pakistan at the international level.