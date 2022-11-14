51pc blame govt, 33pc PTI for inflation: survey

ISLAMABAD: Fifty-one percent Pakistanis hold the PDM government responsible for inflation, while 33 percent blame the PTI, shows a survey conducted by the Institute for Public Opinion Research from Nov 1 through Nov 5.

Over 1,600 respondents were interviewed during the survey on “Who is responsible for inflation, the PDM government or the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf?”

According to the survey, 51 percent respondents opined that the PDM government was responsible for inflation, 33 percent blamed the PTI’s deposed government while 16 percent did not answer.