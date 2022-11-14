Demand for dry fruits rises despite high prices

Islamabad : As the cold winds of the winter season have started blowing after the first rain spell of the season, the demand for popular winter delights has registered a significant increase with a majority of citizens buying a variety of dry fruits.

It is the regular tradition for most people to consume different dry fruits during the winter season due to their much-needed nutritional value. Most families consider eating dry fruits during family gatherings and interactions as an essential tradition while these are served with tea or qehwa for the regular guests in some areas of the country as a gesture of hospitality and protocol. However, the prevailing internationally induced inflation has increased the prices of different food items in Pakistan along with impacting the purchasing capacity of the people.

The prices of dry fruits including peanuts, almonds, pine nut, walnuts, pistachio, apricot, cashew, dried figs, and raisin have witnessed an upward trend over the last few years while pine nut has left the others behind in terms of rising prices.

Muhammad Nawaz, a dry fruit seller at Karachi company said that he sells almonds (without shell) at Rs2,000 per kg, pine nuts at Rs6,500 per kg, walnut at Rs600, pistachio (Irani) for Rs3,000, dry apricot for Rs1,000, dried figs for Rs1,400 and raisin for Rs900, dates for Rs600 and cashews for Rs2,300. Talking to this agency, Hajira Khatoon, a customer at a dry fruits shop at Aabpara Market said, "It has become our routine from the last many years to buy the whole stock of dry fruits especially peanuts, almonds and walnuts for the season as the family members especially children like to eat these with tea".

Keeping in view the health benefits of dry fruits, I always buy dry fruits in bulk but the exorbitant rates of dry fruits have limited our purchasing capacity. Ahmed Ali, a government servant said, Since the prices of dry fruits are surging every season, it seems that this will become a commodity of a certain segment of society that would be able to afford to buy these.