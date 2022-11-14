Next-generation ITS project finally on the cards

Islamabad : The civic agency has decided in principle to move ahead with the next-generation Intelligent Traffic Signal (ITS) project and spadework will be completed in the next couple of months to finally launch it next year.

According to the details, the civic agency has now made up its mind to install intelligent traffic signals all over the city following the demonstrations given by a group of university students.

It will start a consultation process and seek input from experts working in the public and private sectors. This project will be the first of its kind in Pakistan where increasing vehicular traffic has become a matter of grave concern for the local administration everywhere in the country.

One of the best features of this project will be that in the case where one road will have an approaching emergency vehicle (police, ambulance, firemen, etc.), the normal procedure will be suspended, and that road will be opened immediately until the emergency vehicle will cross the intersection. Subsequently, that road will be closed and the normal procedure will take effect once more. A prototype presentation has been given to Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman Muhammad Usman Younis who floated a suggestion to also include pedestrian signals in this system.

Manual jam-busting measures are often slow to react to changes in road or weather conditions and many traffic lights still work on timers that are often out of synchronisation, preventing vehicles from flowing freely.

Gulzeb Kiani, a resident of Islamabad, pointed out that “When the university students were giving a demonstration on smart signals I had observed that this mechanism was not detecting motorbikes.”

An official said “Traffic jams are a blight on our modern and fast-moving lives. Now we will deal with these issues with innovative technologies and the launch of an intelligent traffic signal project will be an effective step in this direction.”