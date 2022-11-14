Gang busted

Rawalpindi : Police have arrested two members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 08 stolen motorcycles and 10 stolen mobile phones from their possession during a crackdown here on Sunday, informed the police spokesman.

During the course of action, Pirwadhi police held two members of a gang identified as Riaz and Younis. Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress. SP Rawal appreciated the performance of the police team adding that the accused have a criminal record and are involved in street crime and theft incidents.