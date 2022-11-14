50pc cut in dengue incidence in two weeks

Islamabad : Nearly 50 per cent cut in dengue fever incidence has been recorded in the last two weeks in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district showing the fall in mercury is helping control the spread of the infection.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that in the last two weeks, as many as 804 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi making an average of around 57 patients per day while in the last week of October this year, the average number of patients reported per day from the region was around 120.

In the last two days, another 106 patients have been confirmed positive from ICT and Rawalpindi district taking the total number of patients so far registered from the region to 9847. It is important that dengue fever has so far claimed a total of 14 lives from the twin cities this year.

After fall in temperature in the last two weeks, the number of patients tested positive for dengue fever from this region of the country has dropped to a significant level and the dengue fever outbreak has started losing intensity. It is worth mentioning here that the trend of the outbreak is almost similar to that of the dengue fever outbreaks in the past as the number of patients recorded a decline in the first week of November and the last cases of the infection from endemic areas were reported till the end of November in the previous outbreaks.

In the last 48 hours, as many as 59 dengue fever patients were reported from ICT taking the tally to 5,227 of which 11 patients have so far died of the infection, three from urban areas and eight from rural areas of the federal capital.

On the other hand, the number of dengue fever patients reported from Rawal¬pindi district in the last two days is 46 that has taken the total number of patients so far registered from the district this year to 4,620. Dengue fever has so far claimed a total of three lives from the district.