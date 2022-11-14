Five scholars receive PhD degrees

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars. Ayesha Ashfaq d/o Ashfaq has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of South Asian Studies after approval of her thesis entitled ‘The Communal Riots in India and Role of Indian Political Parties (1984-2008)’. Jawad Tariq Awan s/o Muhammad Tariq Awan in the subject of Sociology after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Relocation-Autonomy and its Relationship to Elderly Wellbeing in Old Age Homes of Punjab’.

Roquyya Khatoon d/o Muhammad Zafar Dahar in the subject of South Asian Studies (Specialization in International Relations) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘China’s Foreign Policy Towards Pakistan (2012-2020)’, Muhammad Inamullah s/o Muhammad Israil in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Mulana Muhammad Zakaria Muhajir Madani’s Comprehension to Hadith Literature: An Analytical Study’ and Huma Naz d/o Ata Muhammad in the subject of Biological Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Gene Variant Analysis in Glioma Patients of Pakistan: Evaluation of Different Approaches to Combat Glioma’.