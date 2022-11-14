District admin to lay new sewerage line

LAHORE:On the orders of the Ombudsman Punjab Azam Suleman Khan, the local government and community development department has prepared a development scheme of about 148 million rupees to lay a new sewerage line in the GT Road area of Lahore from Jalo Morr to Wara Gujran to improve the environmental and public health.

The project would be completed in the current fiscal year. A letter has also been sent to the revenue department for a suitable piece of land to construct a disposal station. This action has been taken on the application of one Usman Gujjar of Wara Gujran who complained to the ombudsman's office that locals are suffering from diseases and the area has turned into a pond of dirty water due to a lack of drainage system.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the spokesman said that the action taken on several public complaints submitted to regional ombudsman offices has resulted in the repair and rehabilitation of public passages in the areas of tehsil Pind Dadan Khan, Main Bazar of tehsil Gujar Khan, Sahiwal, Attock and Okara districts after necessary repairs at a cost of Rs.9,214,029.