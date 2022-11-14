Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Respected Mr Abidi, I have passed my MPhil (English Language & Literature) with 3.45 CGPA from an HEC recognised university. Now I’m going to Malaysia for a PhD on self-finance. I will appreciate your advice whether it is a good subject keeping in view the future prospects and a wise decision? I look forward to your kind response and guidance. (Mehr-un-Nisa Syed - Multan)

Ans: Dear Miss Mehr-un-Nisa, if you have done your MPhil with 3.45 CGPA, you should have got some kind of scholarship or grant even from the university that you have chosen in Malaysia. However, doing a PhD shall anyway give you a good platform and of course enhance your job prospects back in Pakistan. It is not an issue if you are spending some money on your education as this is going to pay you back as soon as you return and join the academia in Pakistan or perhaps find an international teaching appointment

Q2: Dear Mr Abidi, I am writing this email to request for your expert help and guidance for a better subject area for my MPhil. I am currently doing DVM and after that I wish to do MPhil. (Abdul Hakeem Dar, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Mr Dar, I think you should get some experience after graduation and only then consider what are the main areas that require further research when it comes to veterinary medicine in Pakistan. You might be aware that a lot of new viruses and diseases have hit animal science recently and as such Veterinary Pathology, Veterinary Parasitology and Veterinary Microbiology are some very key specialist subjects that you should think over for research. Majority of these areas/ subjects attract international scholarships in foreign countries especially commonwealth scholarships in Veterinary Sciences. I think this information would be beneficial for you.

Q3: Sir, your expert opinion is requested regarding my future study plans. In 2019, I passed a four-year honors degree in Physics. I had a CGPA of 3.89. Due to facing hardship and problems in getting a job related to physics can I do MBA? I will be thankful for your help in this matter. (Jibran Chattha, Sialkot)

Ans: Dear Jibran, I think that the specialisation of your bachelors is a very popular one and it has more future career jobs/ prospects. Physics related jobs include both Geography and Energy when it comes to using the knowledge of physics. Consider an emerging subject like Geophysics and yes you should also think about doing Nuclear Physics, Fusion Energy and Astronomy related Physics. Moreover, I suggest you should do some research and see what is more attractive to you as a future career. On another note, an MBA is only a better choice if you have some experience.

Q4: Dear Mr Abidi, I am a student of Biochemistry (a 4-year honors degree) and currently I am in my first semester. But I don't know the scope of this field. Can you please advise me about this field? I look forward to your help on this. (Anwar Maqbool Butt, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Mr Butt, you have chosen a very good subject which is in high demand. There are bright chances of success in choosing this career going forward once you complete your bachelors. I would suggest you look towards doing research in Biochemistry and if you work hard and achieve a GPA of 3.5++ it is likely that you may get scholarships for your masters and you can top up in Biomedical Sciences, Haematology or Advance Medical Sciences that involve research on Stem Cells etc. Therefore, according to my experience your chosen subject has a bright future.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).