83,142 appear in MDCAT across Punjab

LAHORE:Around 83,142 candidates, including 52,874 females and 30,268 males appeared in the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) which was conducted by the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Sunday.

The test started at 1100 hrs and went off peacefully at 25 centres set up in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, and DG Khan. Candidates started reaching their centres as early as 8am. UHS had engaged the services of 5,820 school and college teachers to perform duties as supervisory and invigilation staff whereas senior faculty members of the university were deputed as head couriers and couriers to conduct the test. In Lahore, a total of 18,876 female and 9,487 male candidates appeared in the test at the Expo Centre Johar Town, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education examination halls Lawrence Road, Punjab University examination halls Wahdat Road, Divisional Public School Model Town, Kinnaird College Jail Road, University of Education Township, and Lahore College for Women University Jail Road. Secretary Specialised Healthcare Punjab Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi and UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore visited various centers and monitored the arrangements.

Talking to the media at Expo Centre along with the officials of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) and Punjab Health Department, UHS VC, Ahsan Waheed Rathore, said that the conduct of MDCAT was important as it would ensure merit and justice.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi visited various MDCAT examination centres in Lahore. Deputy Secretary Abu Bakr and Section Officer Jawad Pirzada along with other officers accompanied him.