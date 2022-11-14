Three arrested for firing

LAHORE:Batapur Police claimed to have arrested three suspects for resorting to firing in the air on Sunday. The arrested suspects were identified as Sher Ali, Kifayat Ullah and Tassawar. The suspects had resorted to firing in the air and posted videos on social media.

Police arrested the suspects, registered a case and recovered two automatic rifles, pistol and bullets from their custody.

VAULABLES BURNT: Valuables reduced to ashes in an incident of fire in a house in Gujjar Colony on Sunday. Reportedly, the fire broke out due to a short circuit in room of a house situated near graveyard Chandrai Road.

The fire-fighters reached the spot on information and extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

ACCIDENTS: Around 13 people died, whereas 1,242 were injured in 1,197 road traffic crashes in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 648 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 594 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.