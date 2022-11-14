Rainfall in October remains below average: Met report

LAHORE:Pakistan Meteorological Department has declared that national rainfall during the month of October 2022 remained largely below average (-50%). Data released by Met officials said October 2022 rainfall was below average in all the regions.

In its monthly report, Met officials said the wettest day of the month in the country was 12 October when Attock (Punjab) recorded 111mm rainfall, which also proved to be the wettest place during the month with highest monthly total of 118.6mm.

The national mean monthly temperature of October 2022 for Pakistan as a whole was 24.18°C, being 0.82°C warmer than average of 23.36°C. Daytime (maximum) temperature at country-level was 31.77°C, being 0.23°C warmer than the country-average of 31.54 °C, the data revealed and added that the nighttime (minimum) temperature was 16.15°C, being 0.93°C warmer than the country-average of 15.22°C.

DRY FORECAST: Meanwhile, dry and partly cloudy weather was witnessed in the City here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that a westerly wave was present over western and upper parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till tomorrow. They predicted that rain-wind/thunderstorm (snow over the hills) was expected in upper KP, Islamabad, northeast Punjab, GB and Kashmir.

Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -09°C while in Lahore, it was 12.5°C and maximum was 27.5°C.