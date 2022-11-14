GCU confers lifetime achievement awards on 10 alumni

LAHORE:Eminent lawyer Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan, leading nuclear scientist Dr Samar Mubarikmand and other distinguished alumni on Sunday were awarded the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Awards by their alma mater, Government College University (GCU), Lahore.

The distinguished Old Ravians including Akhuwat founder Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib and former foreign secretary Shamshad Ahmad received the coveted award from Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi at the concluding session of the University’s 20th Convocation. Esteemed educationist Dr Arfa Sayeda Zehra and University of Health Sciences (UHS) former VC Prof Dr Javed Akram also received their award at the convocation. Singer Hadiqa Kiani joined the convocation through a video link and expressed gratitude to the University for the prestigious award. Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Asghar Zaidi said that this year, GCU conferred Lifetime Achievement Awards on ten distinguished alumni from different walks of life to recognise their career-long outstanding work and achievements. He said the awardees included Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja and poet Prof Khurshid Rizvi who are abroad these days for work. He pledged that GCU would continue this tradition of honouring its alumni. Speaking on the occasion, Aitzaz Ahsan said he was extremely happy to learn from Vice Chancellor that students at GCU were encouraged to raise questions, entertain difference of opinion and form their opinions on the basis of sound arguments He believed that raising questions is even more important than the answers. “Societies in which raising questions is not allowed cannot develop,” he said.