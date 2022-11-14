Punjab-California Sister State ties: CM reviews matters to finalise accord

LAHORE:Progress on making an agreement to declare Punjab and California the State of America as Sister State has been initiated and a special letter has been issued to Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on behalf of the Head of California Legislative Assembly Mr Chris R Holden in this regard.

The chief minister has been extended an invitation to ink his signatures on the Sister State relationship agreement between Punjab and California. The chief minister chaired a meeting to review the matters relating to the agreement in which former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi also participated. Former Federal Secretary and P&D Chairman Salman Ghani apprised of the details and ingredients of the Sister State relationship agreement between Punjab and California.

Pervaiz Elahi directed to give a final shape to the Sister State relationship agreement between Punjab and California forthwith. He stated that the agreement would enhance trade, economic, business relations between Pakistan and California and would increase bilateral investment.

The chief minister highlighted that relations in the sectors of education, health, information technology, environment and culture would be promoted. He underscored that the agreement would further strengthen the mutual relations between Punjab and the state of California. He disclosed that a special would be set up in the Planning & Development Board in order to give a final shape to the agreement which would give the matters a final shape with regard to the agreement and would be responsible for its implementation. The CM revealed that all matters relating to the agreement to declare Punjab and California Sister State would be finalised soon. The chief minister apprised that the Legislative Assembly of California had passed the agreement resolution to declare Sister State relationship between Punjab and California. The CM added that a reference had been given in the letter being sent by Mr Chris R Holden about the resolution passed from the California Legislative Assembly relating to the agreement to declare Punjab and California Sister State relationship, adding the copy of the letter had been sent to the US Ambassador in Pakistan Mr Donald Blome, Director of USAid Mission and the officials concerned. The CM stated that Chris R Holden apprised him that the later was highly pleased to extend him a formal invitation about the Sister State relationship agreement between California and Punjab.

He hoped that under the leadership of CM Pervaiz Elahi, agreement of Sister State relationship between Punjab and California would soon be signed.

CONDOLEnces: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi and Provincial Minister Raja Basharat reached the residence of Provincial Education Minister Murad Raas, expressed their heartfelt sympathy and grief with Murad Raas, with his father and with the bereaved family members.

They offered fateha for forgiveness of the departed soul and prayed that May Allah Almighty grant fortitude to the bereaved family.

TARIQ TEDI: The chief minister took notice of media reports about the illness of Tariq Tedi and ordered providing free treatment facilities to the actor and directed the Health department to undertake prompt steps to provide free treatment facilities to Tedi.