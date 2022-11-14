Bahrain elections held without opp

Dubai: Six candidates including one woman won seats in a first phase of Bahrain´s parliamentary election, while others will compete for the remaining 34 seats in the main event next week, authorities announced on Sunday.
Bahraini voters cast their ballots in polling stations across the small Gulf kingdom on Saturday, but in the absence of two major opposition groups that were dissolved years ago. Justice Minister Nawaf bin Mohammed Al-Maawda told reporters late on Saturday that turnout was 73 percent in the poll, contested by a record number of candidates. This was “the highest participation rate since 2002,” he said, and “no violations (..) were recorded.”
