Climate activists splash liquid on Barcelona mummy exhibit

Barcelona: Climate activists splashed a viscous liquid over a glass case housing a replica mummy at Barcelona´s Egyptian Museum on Sunday in the latest attack targeting cultural exhibits in protest at inaction over global warming.

The two activists doused the case with red and brown gunge from Coca-Cola bottles, also splattering framed images on surrounding walls, according to footage published on the Publico news website.

They then glued their hands beside a nearby exhibit and held up a modified Coca-Cola banner scrawled with the words “climate justice”. The US drinks giant is one of the official sponsors of the UN´s COP27 climate summit in Egypt, a position widely denounced by environmentalists who say the company is behind much of the world´s plastic pollution.