Melania Trump’s lawyer tipped to become Slovenia’s first woman president

Ljubljana: Slovenians were voting on Sunday in a run-off poll expected to elect the country´s first woman president -- a lawyer linked to former US first lady Melania Trump. Natasa Pirc Musar, backed by the centre-left government, is running against ex-foreign minister Anze Logar, a veteran of conservative politics, in the EU country of two million.
A lawyer, Pirc Musar was hired to protect the interests of Slovenian-born Trump during her husband´s presidency, stopping companies attempting to commercialise products with her name.
She is forecast to win just slightly above 50 percent of the vote, ahead of Logar who is due to get between 44 and 49 percent, according to the latest polls. Pirc Musar, who headed the country´s data protection authority for a decade, says her victory would make her “the voice of women” in Slovenia and abroad. Though the president´s role is largely ceremonial, the human rights advocate has vowed to be a “moral authority”.
Dubai: Six candidates including one woman won seats in a first phase of Bahrain´s parliamentary election, while...
London: Britain´s government on Sunday warned of impending tax hikes, especially for the wealthy, as it bids to...
Nusa Dua, Indonesia: Elon Musk, the billionaire new owner of Twitter, will not go to Indonesia for a business...
Tehran: Iran on Sunday issued its first death sentence linked to participation in “riots”, amid nationwide...
Tehran: Iran´s President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday ratified a prisoner exchange treaty with Belgium, official media...
Barcelona: Climate activists splashed a viscous liquid over a glass case housing a replica mummy at Barcelona´s...
Comments