Lawyer of Egyptian hunger-striker denied access for 2nd time

Cairo: The lawyer for Egypt´s jailed hunger-striker Alaa Abdel Fattah said on Sunday he had been denied access to his client for a second time in days, as fears for the activist´s health mount.

Seven months into a hunger strike, Abdel Fattah began refusing water on November 6 as world leaders arrived in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for the COP27 climate summit.

A key figure in the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime dictator Hosni Mubarak, he is serving a five-year prison sentence for “spreading false news” by sharing a Facebook post about police brutality.

His family say they fear for his life, and have made months-long appeals to the international community, particularly Britain, where Abdel Fattah gained citizenship this year from behind bars through his British-born mother.