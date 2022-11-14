Lawyer of Egyptian hunger-striker denied access for 2nd time

Cairo: The lawyer for Egypt´s jailed hunger-striker Alaa Abdel Fattah said on Sunday he had been denied access to his client for a second time in days, as fears for the activist´s health mount.
Seven months into a hunger strike, Abdel Fattah began refusing water on November 6 as world leaders arrived in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for the COP27 climate summit.
A key figure in the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime dictator Hosni Mubarak, he is serving a five-year prison sentence for “spreading false news” by sharing a Facebook post about police brutality.
His family say they fear for his life, and have made months-long appeals to the international community, particularly Britain, where Abdel Fattah gained citizenship this year from behind bars through his British-born mother.
Dubai: Six candidates including one woman won seats in a first phase of Bahrain´s parliamentary election, while...
London: Britain´s government on Sunday warned of impending tax hikes, especially for the wealthy, as it bids to...
Nusa Dua, Indonesia: Elon Musk, the billionaire new owner of Twitter, will not go to Indonesia for a business...
Tehran: Iran on Sunday issued its first death sentence linked to participation in “riots”, amid nationwide...
Tehran: Iran´s President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday ratified a prisoner exchange treaty with Belgium, official media...
Barcelona: Climate activists splashed a viscous liquid over a glass case housing a replica mummy at Barcelona´s...
Comments