Monday November 14, 2022
World

Benjamin Netanyahu

By AFP
November 14, 2022

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel´s veteran ex-premier Benjamin Netanyahu secured a mandate Sunday to form a new government, paving the way for his comeback at the helm of what is expected to be the most right-wing administration in the country´s history.

