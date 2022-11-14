 
Cyril Ramaphosa

By AFP
November 14, 2022

Johannesburg: South Africa´s President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday brushed aside calls for him to resign over an alleged criminal cover-up, as he set the stage for a key party conference next month.

The decision-making body of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) convened in a Johannesburg suburb at the weekend to discuss preparations for the party´s upcoming national elective conference.

