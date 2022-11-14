‘Cross-Channel migrants top 40,000’

London: More than 40,000 migrants have crossed the Channel to Britain so far this year, a new record, the UK government said on Sunday as it targets a deal with France to fight people smuggling. The provisional total for this year stands at 40,885, most of them Albanians, Iranians and Afghans -- well in excess of last year´s 28,561, the Ministry of Defence said.
Dubai: Six candidates including one woman won seats in a first phase of Bahrain´s parliamentary election, while...
London: Britain´s government on Sunday warned of impending tax hikes, especially for the wealthy, as it bids to...
Nusa Dua, Indonesia: Elon Musk, the billionaire new owner of Twitter, will not go to Indonesia for a business...
Tehran: Iran on Sunday issued its first death sentence linked to participation in “riots”, amid nationwide...
Tehran: Iran´s President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday ratified a prisoner exchange treaty with Belgium, official media...
Barcelona: Climate activists splashed a viscous liquid over a glass case housing a replica mummy at Barcelona´s...
Comments