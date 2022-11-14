 
Monday November 14, 2022
‘Cross-Channel migrants top 40,000’

By AFP
November 14, 2022

London: More than 40,000 migrants have crossed the Channel to Britain so far this year, a new record, the UK government said on Sunday as it targets a deal with France to fight people smuggling. The provisional total for this year stands at 40,885, most of them Albanians, Iranians and Afghans -- well in excess of last year´s 28,561, the Ministry of Defence said.

