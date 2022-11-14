Vanuatu’s climate push raises hopes

Seeking to speed up global efforts against climate change, Vanuatu is leading efforts to get the International Court of Justice involved, a move praised by activists at the UN talks.

The COP27 climate summit in Egypt has been dominated by calls for nations to redouble their efforts to cut emissions and for rich polluters to finally provide the money that developing nations need to cope with global warming.

Threatened by rising sea levels, the small Pacific island of Vanuatu signalled last year that it would seek a non-binding “advisory opinion” from the Hague-based ICJ. A year later, the initiative was formally launched at the UN General Assembly, which will have to vote on whether to back it in the next few months.

“I say let the gavel fall. Let judges inspire our leaders to act and let justice be done,” Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate said at the COP27 meeting in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Speaking to some 100 world leaders attending a summit on Tuesday, Vanuatu President Nikenike Vurobaravu said the initiative had grown into a coalition of 85 countries. Vanuatu´s UN ambassador, Odo Tevi, said the goal is to “clarify the rights and obligations of states under international law as it pertains to the adverse effects of climate change”.