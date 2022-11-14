Buttler lauds Stokes as ‘one of the greats’

MELBOURNE: England skipper Jos Buttler hailed Ben Stokes as “a true match-winner” Sunday after the allrounder’s unbeaten 52 steered them past Pakistan to win the Twenty20 World Cup.

In the process they became the sport’s first dual white-ball champions, holding both the 50- and 20-over titles.

“He always stands up in the biggest moments, he’s a man who can take a lot of pressure on his shoulders and perform,” Buttler said of Stokes.

“When he’s there you know you have a good chance. He’s a true match-winner. He’s one of the great players of English cricket.”

But Stokes insisted the bowlers deserved the credit. “In finals, especially when chasing, you probably forget all the hard work before that. To restrict them to 130, the bowlers have to take a lot of credit. Adil Rashid and Sam Curran won us the game,” he said.

It was England’s second T20 crown after tasting success in 2010, joining the West Indies as the only two-time winners since the tournament’s inception in 2007.

England, having lost four wickets, needed 41 runs off five overs. Stokes relieved the pressure with a four and a six off Iftikhar Ahmed before hitting the winning run.

T20 World Cup redemption for England star

Stokes started the T20 World Cup with his place in the England team questioned.

Stokes chose the grand occasion in front of 80,000 baying fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to score his maiden Twenty20 international fifty.

“Pretty good evening,” said Stokes. “Representing your country in World Cups is amazing. It has been a good one.” For the talismanic England Test captain and hero of the 50-over World Cup final in 2019, it was redemption after he suffered 2016 T20 World Cup final misery in Kolkata.

Six years ago he had been given the task of bowling the last six balls with West Indies needing 19 to win, only for Carlos Brathwaite to smash four successive sixes to give the men from the Caribbean their second title.

That chastening experience may have destroyed a lesser player but not Stokes, who learned from it and now saves his best for those pressure-cooker moments.

“That man again. Ben Stokes is there at the end,” said Buttler.

“He is the ultimate competitor in anything he does and has the experience to bank on as well. He timed it perfectly.”

The charismatic 31-year-old entered cricket folklore with his exploits in the final of the 50-over World Cup at Lord’s against New Zealand three years ago, which ended with a dramatic super over.

Not content with that, just weeks later he made a scarcely believable match-winning 135 not out in England’s one-wicket win over Australia in the third Test at Headingley after they had been skittled for 67 in their first innings.

He was given the Test captaincy earlier this year, replacing his friend Joe Root and immediately turned England into an attacking, winning machine, celebrating six victories in seven Tests against New Zealand, India and South Africa.

Born in Christchurch, New Zealand, Stokes came to live in Cumbria, northern England, when his late father Ged, a former Kiwi rugby league international, got a job coaching the Workington club.

An obvious natural talent, Stokes came under the wing of northeast county Durham and was soon rising through England’s youth ranks, where he first met Root.

Score Board

England won the toss

Pakistan Innings

Rizwan b Curran 15

Azam c & b Rashid 32

Haris c Stokes b Rashid 8

Masood c Livingstone b Curran 38

Ahmed c Buttler b Stokes 0

Khan c Woakes b Jordan 20

Nawaz c Livingstone b Curran 5

Wasim c Livingstone b Jordan 4

Afridi not out 5

Rauf not out 1

Extras: (b1, lb1, nb1, w6) 9

Total: (8 wickets, 20 overs) 137

Did not bat: Naseem Shah

Fall of wickets: 1-29 (Rizwan), 2-45 (Haris), 3-84 (Azam), 4-85 (Ahmed), 5-121 (Masood), 6-123 (Khan), 7-129 (Nawaz), 8-131 (Wasim)

Bowling: Stokes 4-0-32-1, Woakes 3-0-26-0, Curran 4-0-12-3, Rashid 4-1-22-2, Jordan 4-0-27-2, Livingstone 1-0-16-0

England Innings

Buttler c Rizwan b Rauf 26

Hales b Afridi 1

Salt c Ahmed b Rauf 10

Stokes not out 52

Brook c Afridi b Khan 20

Ali b Wasim 19

Livingstone not out 1

Extras: (lb1, w8) 9

Total: (5 wkts, 19 overs) 138

Did not bat: Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid

Fall of wickets: 1-7 (Hales), 2-32 (Salt), 3-45 (Buttler), 4-84 (Brook), 5-132 (Ali)

Bowling: Afridi 2.1-0-13-1, Shah 4-0-30-0, Rauf 4-0-23-2, Khan 4-0-20-1, Wasim 4-0-38-1, Ahmed 0.5-0-13-0

Result: England won by five wickets

Player of the match: Sam curran

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus