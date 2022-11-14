CITY PULSE

Siyah
The ArtKaam Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by SM Naqvi. Titled ‘Siyah: Shades of Black’, the show will run at the gallery until November 17. Contact 0317-1160642 for more information.
Pakistan Music Festival
The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting ‘Pakistan Music Festival 2022’ to pay tribute to Pakistani music. The event will be held from 6pm onwards on November 18, November 19 and November 20. Contact 0300-0802391 for more information.
PROD-UCT-II
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition that brings architects and designers together on a concept by Arshad Faruqui. Titled ‘PROD-UCT-II’, the show will run at the gallery until November 16. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.
Made In { }
The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Jennifer Rae Forsyth, Paul Mehdi Rizvi and Shireen Ikramullah Khan. Titled ‘Made In { }’, the show will run at the gallery until November 18. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.
The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by selected fresh fine arts graduates from SABSU, the...
The Pakistan Peoples Party leadership has decided to restructure the party organisation in Karachi.The last...
Sindh United Party President Syed Zain Shah has announced a rehabilitation movement for the flood victims in the...
The Sindh High Court has recently set aside the life imprisonment sentence of a man in a murder case, stating that the...
A young man shot dead his uncle for marrying his mother during a Jirga in the Korangi area of the city on Sunday.The...
A mason was killed after his drug addict son hit him on the head with a heated frying pan, said an official of the...
Comments