Sindh United Party blames Sindh govt for miseries of flood victims

Sindh United Party President Syed Zain Shah has announced a rehabilitation movement for the flood victims in the province.
In a statement, he said that protest marches would be held in five districts of Sindh in November and December to highlight the plight of the flood-affected people. The situation in the flood-affected areas was becoming alarming owing to the criminal negligence of the government, he remarked.
The government had not taken steps to rehabilitate the flood victims before winter, he said. Due to the bad governance and negligence of the administration, millions of helpless victims were sitting under the open sky awaiting government assistance, he added. He claimed that the authorities had neither set up a tent city nor provided rations to the flood-hit people.
