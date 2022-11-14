Man shoots relative dead for marrying his mother

A young man shot dead his uncle for marrying his mother during a Jirga in the Korangi area of the city on Sunday.

The incident took place at a house in Gulzar Colony near the Siddique Akbar Masjid within the Korangi Industrial Area police remits where a Jirga had been called to resolve a dispute. The suspect, identified as Ali, killed his uncle during the quarrel and fled the scene. Following the incident, police and rescuers reached the crime scene and transported the casualty to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where the victim was identified as 40-year-old Sajjadur Rehman, son of Rehmatullah.

Police said the deceased person was an uncle of the suspect who had married his mother due to which he was upset. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.