Man shoots relative dead for marrying his mother

A young man shot dead his uncle for marrying his mother during a Jirga in the Korangi area of the city on Sunday.
The incident took place at a house in Gulzar Colony near the Siddique Akbar Masjid within the Korangi Industrial Area police remits where a Jirga had been called to resolve a dispute. The suspect, identified as Ali, killed his uncle during the quarrel and fled the scene. Following the incident, police and rescuers reached the crime scene and transported the casualty to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where the victim was identified as 40-year-old Sajjadur Rehman, son of Rehmatullah.
Police said the deceased person was an uncle of the suspect who had married his mother due to which he was upset. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.
SiyahThe ArtKaam Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by SM Naqvi. Titled ‘Siyah: Shades of...
The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by selected fresh fine arts graduates from SABSU, the...
The Pakistan Peoples Party leadership has decided to restructure the party organisation in Karachi.The last...
Sindh United Party President Syed Zain Shah has announced a rehabilitation movement for the flood victims in the...
The Sindh High Court has recently set aside the life imprisonment sentence of a man in a murder case, stating that the...
A mason was killed after his drug addict son hit him on the head with a heated frying pan, said an official of the...
Comments