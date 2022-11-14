Drug addict murders father with heated frying pan

A mason was killed after his drug addict son hit him on the head with a heated frying pan, said an official of the Ittehad Town police station on Sunday, adding that the assailant fled after the incident.

The murder was committed at a house located in the Kashmiri Mahalla area of Baldia Town. The victim was identified as 55-year-old Muhammad Umar, son of Muhammad Priyo. He was a father of five children.

Police said that Ali Raza, the victim’s eldest son, said in his initial statement that he works at a shop in the Kharadar cloth market and his father was a mason. He said he was not present at home at the time of the incident and his mother informed him on the phone that his younger brother Ahmad Raza, alias Joji, had hit their father on the head with a frying pan that he heated on the stove. She said Ahmad Raza also hit the victim on different parts of his body with the pan.

After receiving the information, Ali Raza immediately reached home and found his father lying in a pool of blood. The victim was taken to a private hospital in Baldia Town, but the doctors there only gave him first aid and referred him to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, where he breathed his last.

Ali Raza said his brother had also tried to kill their mother with a knife but she had run out of the house. He said his brother takes all kinds of drugs, including heroin, adding that their father never refused to give him money, so he does not understand why his brother had killed their father.

Ali Raza refused conducting the post-mortem examination of his father, requesting the police to lodge a case after consulting his uncle. Police said the suspect had fled from the scene of the crime, adding that raids are being carried out to arrest him.