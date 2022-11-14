How to solve inflation

It is quite obvious just how quickly the country’s population is growing and how much more the population now requires in terms of food, fruit, clothing, and other necessities of daily living. However, our farms and factories are producing insufficient food and goods and are unable to meet the population’s expanding needs.

In order to appease the people, the government is compelled to create additional currency notes, driving up the prices of items like sugar that are in limited supply. This is precisely the inflation that is occurring right now. The level of prices increases as a result of high government taxes and tariffs imposed on domestically produced and imported items. The only solution to the giant problem of inflation is greater agricultural and industrial production, greater exports, and lighter taxation. In addition, control over population growth is also necessary.

Rimsha Noureen

Karachi