A new king

In the upcoming PSL tournament, fans are going to see Babar Azam play for the Peshawar Zalmi team. Nothing could excite Peshawar fans more than to see Pakistan’s captain and best batsman, leading their home team.

Though Karachi fans will hate to see Babar Azam go, the addition of Muhammad Amir to the Karachi Kings may ease some of their pain.

Tayab Jummah

Turbat