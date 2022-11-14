A new king

In the upcoming PSL tournament, fans are going to see Babar Azam play for the Peshawar Zalmi team. Nothing could excite Peshawar fans more than to see Pakistan’s captain and best batsman, leading their home team.
Though Karachi fans will hate to see Babar Azam go, the addition of Muhammad Amir to the Karachi Kings may ease some of their pain.
Tayab Jummah
Turbat
It is quite obvious just how quickly the country’s population is growing and how much more the population now...
Even the posher areas of Karachi are victim to bad civic management. The growing piles of garbage have made residents'...
This letter refers to the news report ‘Nawaz Sharif gets diplomatic passport’ . It is quite evident that for an...
The question for our authorities is that when one is robbed in a street crime and deprived of one's official documents...
Pakistan's economy will only reach its true potential if we put our house in order. There is considerable room for...
The 27th Conference of the Parties in Sharm El-Sheikh served as a vital platform for Pakistan’s leadership to...
Comments