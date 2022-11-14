Democratic inaction

Pakistan's economy will only reach its true potential if we put our house in order. There is considerable room for improvement in our economy if we can get our priorities right. For example, the economy could see substantial growth if the country did not devote so much money to state security. Our economic policies have their roots in politics. Unfortunately, most people do not pay any attention to economic policy, the protests and accusation dramas are what keeps their attention.

As a result, there is little to no accountability for bad economic policymaking, the same failed policies keep getting recycled by different governments. Ultimately, it is the public that unwittingly pays the price.

Attiya Fatima

Lahore