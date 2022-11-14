We are owed

The 27th Conference of the Parties (COP) in Sharm El-Sheikh served as a vital platform for Pakistan’s leadership to highlight the recent floods that have devastated Pakistan. As the UN chief rightly stated, these rains and floods were a form of ‘climate carnage’ inflicted on Pakistan. We paid the price for the polluting activities of the wealthy countries in the West. Pakistan’s carbon dioxide emissions are less than one per cent of the global total, and yet it is thousands of our people who are dead and billions of dollars’ worth of our property that has been destroyed. Due to our geography and underdeveloped economy, Pakistan is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change.
PM Shehbaz Sharif is right to demand that advanced and industrial countries take ownership of the problem and play their part in helping vulnerable developing countries like Pakistan. The rich countries must invest in the development of renewable energy technologies and lead the transition away from fossil fuels both in their own countries and in the developing world.
Aamir Khan Wagan
Larkana
