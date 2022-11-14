In the end, history didn’t repeat itself. At the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground where Pakistan edged England in a dramatic final three decades ago to win the World Cup, it was the English who were celebrating on Sunday after becoming the first dual white-ball world champions in both the 50- and 20-over formats. Ben Stokes, who shepherded England to a title-winning triumph in the 50-over World Cup at home in 2019, was England’s hero again as he hit an unbeaten 52 to counter Pakistani pace battery’s ferocious assault while defending a modest 137 in the Twenty20 World Cup final. England’s five-wicket win with an over to spare once again highlighted their status as one of the most destructive teams in the two limited-overs formats in the game’s history.

In the process, Jos Buttler and his men broke millions of Pakistani hearts. The entire nation watched the final, Pakistan’s first in a World Cup since 2009, with bated breath. Things soon went south for Pakistan after Buttler won the toss and asked them to bat on a bowler-friendly MCG wicket. Pakistan’s batting had been their Achilles’ heel in recent times but expectations were high following better performances from the batters in four consecutive wins in the lead-up to the final. But Pakistan’s batters crumbled under pressure exerted by a potent English attack. Perhaps the pressure of playing a World Cup final in front of more than 80,000 boisterous fans also played a role. With pacer Sam Curran in his element and spinner Adil Rashid also clicking, Pakistan were unable to put up a sizable score as they slumped from 119 for 4 in 16 overs to finish on 137 for 8 in 20 overs, their lowest total batting first in this World Cup. Half the battle was lost at the halfway mark. But kudos to Pakistan’s bowling attack which managed to give England fancied batters a lot of anxious moments. Shaheen Afridi scalped dangerman Alex Hales, Haris Rauf dismissed Buttler while Naseem Shah almost got Stokes in a fiery second spell. But in the end, 137 turned out to be too small a total even for Pakistan bowling’s big guns to defend.

Things could have been different. Ask any Pakistani supporter and they would tell maybe, just maybe, it could have been a different result. Shaheen’s injury in the 13th over eased pressure off England. Pakistan’s inability to score in the death overs was another factor. But in the end, while England can return home in celebration mode, Pakistan can find solace in the fact that they made it to the final even when not many were giving them a chance after back-to-back defeats against India and Zimbabwe in their first two games of the tournament. Pakistan bounced back and aided by an astonishing piece of good luck (Netherlands’ win against South Africa) romped into their third T20 World Cup final. With better preparations and planning, Pakistan could have gone all the way. They were arguably the best team in the contest as far as bowling was concerned but their batting was mediocre. Their insistence to stick with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan as openers paid off in just one of the eight games (against New Zealand in the semis) they played in the World Cup. They will have to rethink that strategy. England’s emphatic success has shown that in the T20 format, you have to hit big to win big. Pakistan have to tweak their T20 template and add more power-hitters to their line-up. With the young brigade of Shaheen, Naseem, Shadab and Haris, Pakistan have the right set of men who can lead them to a world title in the future. They just need to keep adding more such match-winners to the list.