Turkey appoints new envoy to Israel

ANKARA: Turkey has appointed an ambassador to Israel after a gap of four years in the latest step towards normalising ties with the Jewish state.
Sakir Ozkan Torunlar, a veteran diplomat who had served as Turkey´s consul general in Jerusalem between 2010 and 2014, was named to the post in a presidential decree late Friday, Turkish media reported.
Ankara withdrew its ambassador to Israel in May 2018 and threw out the Israeli envoy over the Israeli army´s killing of dozens of Palestinians.
Israel riposted by sending back the Turkish consul in al-Quds.
Ties between the two soured after Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticised Israel´s policy towards Palestinians under the previous governments of its new Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
