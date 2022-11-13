Better food cold chain crucial for climate, world hunger: UN

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt: Improving cold chains in the production and distribution of food in the developing world is “essential” in fighting climate change and world hunger, said a UN report issued on Saturday.

More efficient refrigeration would prevent food waste and boost revenues for small farmers, according to the report by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the UN Environment Programme.

“Most developing countries suffer from lacking refrigeration, particularly in rural areas,” said Zitouni Ould-Dada, deputy director of the FAO.

Improving the food cold chain has “great potential”, he told AFP at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt.

According to the joint report, “developing countries could save 144 million tonnes of food annually if they reached the same level of food cold chain as developed countries.”

More than 800 million people are affected by hunger worldwide, while an estimated 14 percent of all food is lost before reaching the consumer, the report noted, citing the lack of efficient cold chains as a major cause.