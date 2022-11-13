S African men, Zulu King, protest violence against women

JOHANNESBURG: Hundreds of people took to the streets in South Africa’s coastal city of Durban to condemn violence against women amid a growing wave of incidents that has rattled the nation.

The protesters marched the few kilometres between a central park and a cricket stadium, some holding signs reading “Stop killing women” and “A nation without GBV (Gender-Based Violence) is possible, it starts with me”.

Zulu King Misuzulu Zulu, the head of South Africa´s most influential traditional monarchy, led part of the walk, designated to raise awareness about gender based violence among the male population and attended mostly by men.

“As citizens we are guilty on two fronts, by commission and by looking the other way,” Misuzulu told media after the march.

“Those amongst us who do nothing to wipe out the scourge are just as guilty as the perpetrators.”

South Africa has been shocked by a series of gruesome crimes, including the gang rape of eight women in July.