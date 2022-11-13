Migrant rescue ship leaves French port as EU tensions flare

TOULON, France: Tensions over migration flared between EU countries on Saturday after people on board a rescue ship turned back by Italy disembarked in France.
The Ocean Viking, operated by a French NGO, had picked up more than 230 migrants at sea near the Libyan coast before spending weeks seeking a port to accept them.
France allowed the boat to dock at the southern port of Toulon on Friday after Rome denied it access.
The stand-off has inflamed a dispute over the way EU countries handle migration across the Mediterranean.
Cyprus, Greece, Italy and Malta on Saturday slammed the EU´s system for managing migrant flows and called for the EU Commission to intervene.
They hit out at the “disappointing” results of previous EU commitments to a scheme that in its initial year would have seen 10,000 people relocated from the European countries they first reached.
