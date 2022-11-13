Pak Zaireen attend Urs of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia in India

ISLAMABAD: The 147 Pakistani Zaireen accompanied by Charge d’Affaires Aftab Hasan Khan and diplomats from the Pakistan High Commission in India, placed the traditional Chaddar at the Shrine of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA) in New Delhi, says a press release on Saturday.

The Zaireen, led by Muqeet Ahsan, an official of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Islamabad are in New Delhi from 7-13 November 2022, to participate in the 719th annual Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA).

At the Dargah Sharif, the delegation was welcomed by Sajjadah Nasheen Dewan Syed Tahir Nizami and other notable members of the Dargah Committee. After placing the Chaddar, special prayers were offered for peace and prosperity of Pakistan. Sajjadah Nasheen Dewan Syed Tahir Nizami also did the dastaarbandi (traditional turban) of the Charge d’Affaire and the group leader of Zaireen on the occasion.

The Zaireen also visited the Dargah of Hazrat Amir Khusro (RA), which is located in the same compound, and offered dua.

The Urs of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA), a 14th century Sufi saint of the Chishtia Order, is held annually with traditional zeal and fervour. His Urs is attended by devotees from several countries. Pakistani Zaireen attend the annual Urs Mubarak under the framework of the 1974 India-Pakistan Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines.

Earlier, a group of Pakistani Zaireen also called upon the Charge d’ Affaires at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and expressed their gratitude to the government of Pakistan and the High Commission for facilitating their visit.