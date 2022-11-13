KPHCC seals 483 clinics in three months

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission (KPHCC) inspected a total of 4,752 clinics and sealed 483 healthcare units during the last three month.
The quarterly report issued by KPHCC on Saturday said that during the crackdown against quack doctors, the authority served show-cause notices to 161 illegal health centres in Mardan, Peshawar, Nowshera, and Kohat.
During the same period, 171 new healthcare establishments were registered and temporary licenses were issued to 10 hospitals and 15 clinical laboratories.
KPHCC also devised an online complaint management system to facilitate people to lodge their complaints about quackery, it added.
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar has said Imran Khan’s case is rare because its FIR...
ISLAMABAD: The Auditor General of Pakistan has detected irregularities worth millions of rupees in the Cabinet...
ISLAMABAD: The United States has repatriated 192 stolen antiquities collectively valued at $3.4 million to Pakistan...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that PTI Chairman Imran Khan...
LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau headquarters has appointed Ali Sarfraz Hussain as its new Director General...
ISLAMABAD: The federal capital took a significant step towards the local government election as the process of filing...
Comments