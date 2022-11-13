Pir Pagara offers mediation between govt, opposition

MULTAN: In view of the current political situation, Pakistan Muslim League-Functional Chief Sibghatullah Rashidi (Pir Pagara) has offered mediation between the government and the opposition.

Talking to journalists here on Saturday, PMLF Central Joint Secretary Ashraf Qureshi said Pir Pagara was ready to mediate if the government and the opposition want, and he could play a role in protecting national interests and rid the country of the current turmoil. Qureshi said the parliament, the army and the judiciary should play their role according to the Constitution. He said they were allies of the PTI and stood by them in good and bad times. He said that despite critical statements by former prime minister Imran Khan, speeches against the national institutions and forces of Pakistan could not be tolerated. Imran’s narrative against the armed forces of Pakistan made India, Israel and the US happier. He said life was made miserable in the PTI rule. Peace could never be brought in the country through long marches and processions.

Later, a party meeting was held, attended by Chaudhry Shabbir, Akbar Shah, Hasan Shah, Haider Abidi, Mehr Hussain Noon, Bilal Khakwani, Nasiruddin Naseem, Sahib Ali, Sulaiman Saleem, Ghulam Abbas, Zaheeruddin Babar, Azeem Shahab, Saad Ali, Subhanullah Naqshbandi and Shoaib Raza Qadri.