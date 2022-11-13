First Lady meets special children; lauds their handmade crafts

LAHORE: First Lady Samina Alvi visited the Special Education and Training Center (SETC) for special children at Johar Town on Saturday and reviewed facilities being provided to them.

She visited various sections of the institute, including classrooms, play area, assignment hall, Khaadi workshop and principal office, and met with students.

She reviewed various stalls set up by special children to show their handmade crafts and appreciated their works especially the painting of a student.

She suggested the institute’s administration that these creative handicrafts of students should be displayed in markets for sale to get revenue for welfare of children.

The mentally-challenged children organised a special performance whereas another team presented parade on arrival of the guest.

Earlier, the administration briefed the first lady about working and initiatives taken for education and training of special children.