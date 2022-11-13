Panel formed to probe how Arshad Sharif’s pictures leaked

ISLAMABAD: An inquiry committee was constituted on Saturday to probe into pictures leak of anchorperson Arshad Sharif’s body who was murdered in Kenya last month, local media reported.

The seven-member committee will be headed by PIMS director Dr Khalid Mehsud, while the medical director, chairman of the medical board, and all members of the medical board are also part of the committee.

Muhammad Sohail, the cameraman Medical Board, PIMS Mohiuddin and Others (if any are requested by the inquiry committee) will be included in the committee that will complete the inquiry within 24 hours and submit the report. The inquiry committee meeting will be held on November 24 at 9:30 am

On the other hand, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has handed the post-mortem report to Arshad Sharif’s mother.

Sources said that, Arshad Sharif’s post-mortem report has been shared with the Kenyan authorities, in which marks of torture have been found on his body and his nails have also been pulled from his fingers.