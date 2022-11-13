Acute respiratory infections start hitting twin cities

Islamabad : Acute respiratory infections (ARIs) have started hitting the population, particularly children in this region of the country after the setting in of winter and according to health experts, it is time for parents to take extraordinary measures to safeguard their children from winter-related ailments.

The ARIs that are classified as upper respiratory tract infections or lower respiratory tract infections are the major cause of mortality among children aged less than five years especially in developing countries including Pakistan and even worldwide, 20 per cent mortality among children aged less than five years can be attributed to respiratory tract infections predominantly pneumonia associated.

The cases of colds, sore throat, cough, and flu along with complications among patients particularly children suffering from allergies are being reported at both the public and private sector healthcare facilities in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi though the burden is not too heavy at the time, said President Pakistan Paediatrics Association Federal Branch Professor Dr. Tariq Saeed Sheikh while talking to ‘The News’ on Saturday.

He added the incidence of ARIs may register a sharp increase in the coming days after a sharp fall in mercury and parents must be aware of the fact that children are at greater risk of contracting both upper and lower respiratory tract infections.

Generally, in winter, children suffer from cold, upper and lower respiratory tract infections ten times as often as all other diseases combined and it is time for the parents to take extra care of their children particularly the school-going children who are at greater risk of contracting seasonal ailments.

Professor Tariq said that by following precautionary measures at the time, we can minimize the losses that are caused by ARIs as soon after a sharp fall in mercury, the hospitals would be flooded with thousands of child patients with pneumonia and other complications of the respiratory tract infections.

It is important that upper respiratory tract infections are the most common infectious diseases that include rhinitis (common cold), sinusitis, acute pharyngitis or tonsillopharyngitis, epiglottitis, ear infections, and laryngitis and of these ear infections and pharyngitis cause the more severe complications – deafness and acute rheumatic fever, respectively.

The common lower respiratory tract infections in children are pneumonia and bronchiolitis in which respiratory rate is a valuable clinical sign for diagnoses as the child patients suffering from these infections cough and breath rapidly. The presence of lower chest wall in-drawing identifies the more severe nature of pneumonia, said Professor Tariq.

Studies reveal that mostly colds and flu are self-limiting within a week or so, however, sometimes complications such as ear and sinus infections in case of colds and pneumonia in case of flu may occur which may be life-threatening.