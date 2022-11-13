PWCTA to hold a single-country exhibition in Canada

Islamabad : Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has said that Canada is a very important market for Pakistan and the government will facilitate all the businesspersons who want to play their role in the improvement of bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Canada, says a press release.

Improved trade ties between Pakistan and Canada will serve the interests of both countries therefore the business community should try its best in this regard, he said. Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani said this while meeting Ms. Bushra Rehman, President of Pakistan Western Canada Trade Association (PWCTA), and Mohammad Ahmed, President of US-PAKISTAN International Chamber (USPICC), Pakistan Chapter.

Malik Sohail Hussain, Secretary General of USPICC and PWCTA, and Senator Zeshana Khanzada, Chairman Standing Committee on Commerce, were also present on the occasion.

Chairman Senate discussed various ideas to expand bilateral trade between Pakistan and Canada and laid special emphasis on boosting Pakistan’s exports to Canada. He lauded the decision of PWCTA to organize a single-country exhibition in Vancouver in May 2023 in which over 200 businessmen from Pakistan will heavily participate while women entrepreneurs will get special discounts. Sanjrani said such events will not only promote exports but also improve the image of the country in the western world.

At the occasion, Bushra Rehman informed that the exhibition will showcase Pakistani products such as textiles, rice, sports goods, surgical instruments, shoes, and IT products. A number of potential importers from the North American region will also be attending the event. President US-PAKISTAN International Chamber Pakistan Chapter Muhammad Ahmed said

that we need to enhance trade relations with important countries and highlight Pakistan’s economic potential and try to attract investment in various fields.